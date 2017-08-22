Sarkodie holds Exclusive Album Listening +Video Screening Session for “Highest” | Photos + Video

On Friday, August 28, 2017, Sarkcess Music organized an exclusive album listening and video screening session for Sarkodie‘s highly anticipated fifth studio album “Highest“. The event was held at the plush ElectroLand Ghana Premium Showroom in Accra. Representatives from select Press and media agencies graced the event to listen to the album and watch the […]

The post Sarkodie holds Exclusive Album Listening +Video Screening Session for “Highest” | Photos + Video appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

