Sasakawa Global 2000 advises farmers against using Gramozone herbicide

Billiri (Gombe State) – Prof Sani Ahmed-Miko, County Director, Sasakawa Global 2000, says farmers in the country should to stop using Gramozone herbicide because it is harmful to humans.

Ahmed-Miko gave the advice when he visited a model adoption farm at Lapanshedde village in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State on Saturday.

NAN reports that the SG 2000 team was in the state to interact with farmers who benefited from the various intervention programmes of the organisation.

“The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has published some materials on the disadvantages of the chemical but farmers or people still use it.

“There are a lot of other chemicals that farmers can use in the country as substitutes.

“The chemical is still being imported into the country but it is harmful to health,” the Country Director said.

He pointed out that many illnesses and deaths have been traced to the use of the chemical while in some cases children are born with some deformities.

Ahmed-Miko advised farmers to always consult extension agents for necessary advice before applying any chemical or pesticide on their farms.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise farmers to always seek advice of our extension agents on whatever issue to get clarification. This should serve as a lesson to farmers in this area, “ he said.

Also commenting on the issue, the officer in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation, SG 2000, Mr Idris Garko said Gramozone otherwise known as Paraquat kills green plants tissue on contact and contain toxic harmful to humans and animals.

The extension agent in the area, Mohammed Maidoki said 40 per cent of maize farmers in Billiri local government area had adopted the SG 2000 improved production technology. (NAN)

