Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Satguru Maharaj ji offers to heal PMB if.. – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Satguru Maharaj ji offers to heal PMB if..
Vanguard
As President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country, yesterday, after receiving medical attention in the United Kingdom, founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has offered to heal the President of his ailment. President Muhammadu Buhari …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.