Satguru Maharaj ji offers to heal PMB if..

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country, yesterday, after receiving medical attention in the United Kingdom, founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has offered to heal the President of his ailment.

Meanwhile, Maharaj Ji condemned the indefinite industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, over Federal Government’s unfulfilled promises as an act aimed to draw the country’s education sector backward. Maharaj ji, who spoke at the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, assured Nigerians that the challenges confronting the nation would soon be over.

According to him, “I do not believe in sickness. The President of Nigeria is great and he should remain so. That is why if he (Buhari) comes to me for healing, I will heal him. I have done it for several public officeholders”.

He noted that the presence of the President is needed in the country, saying “it will douse agitation of Nigerians and help address the issues challenging the country.”

