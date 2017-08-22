Hajj: Saudi apologises to Nigerian pilgrims over maltreatment at airport – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Hajj: Saudi apologises to Nigerian pilgrims over maltreatment at airport
Saudi Arabia on Monday, August 21, apologised to the Federal Government over an alleged maltreatment of two pilgrims by its security agents in Medina. The Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Mohammad Albijawi, gave the apology on behalf of the Royal …
Saudi government begs Nigerian pilgrims over maltreatment at Madina Airport
Saudi govt. officials visit brutalised Nigerian pilgrims, apologise
Hajj 2017: Saudi authorities assure Nigerian pilgrims of safety
