Saudi apologises to Nigeria over maltreatment of pilgrims

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Saudi Arabia on Monday apologised to the Federal Government  over maltreatment of two pilgrims by its security agents in Medina. The Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Mohammad Albijawi, gave the apology on behalf of the Royal leaders of the Kingdom when he visited the victims at Wefada Al Zahra Hotel on Al Salam Street Markazziya, in Medina. He expressed regret over the unfortunate incident and assured that it would not happen again.

