Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saudi Arabia declares September 1 Eid al-Adha

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Saudi Arabia officially declares Friday, September 1 the first day of Eid al-Adha 2017, Al Jazeera and news agencies are reporting. A report in Al Jazeera on Tuesday evening indicated that Saudi Arabia’s High Judicial Court has announced that, based on confirmed sightings of the new moon crescent on Tuesday, the first day of Eid al-Adha 1438 will be Friday, September 1. The television station also added that Indonesia, Jordan, and Malaysia had also announced the same.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.