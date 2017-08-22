Saudi Arabia declares September 1 Eid al-Adha

Saudi Arabia officially declares Friday, September 1 the first day of Eid al-Adha 2017, Al Jazeera and news agencies are reporting. A report in Al Jazeera on Tuesday evening indicated that Saudi Arabia’s High Judicial Court has announced that, based on confirmed sightings of the new moon crescent on Tuesday, the first day of Eid al-Adha 1438 will be Friday, September 1. The television station also added that Indonesia, Jordan, and Malaysia had also announced the same.

