Saudi government begs Nigerian pilgrims over maltreatment at Madina Airport

The Saudi government on Monday apologised to two Nigerian pilgrims who were maltreated by security personnel at the Madina Airport. Deputy Governor of Madina region, Sheikh Mohammad Albijawi tendered the apology during a visit to the victims in their hotel. He promised that the security officials will be sanctioned for their action. He urged Nigerian […]

