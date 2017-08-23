Saudi airstrikes hit hotel near Houthi checkpoint, killing at least 35 in Yemen – The Japan Times
|
The Japan Times
|
Saudi airstrikes hit hotel near Houthi checkpoint, killing at least 35 in Yemen
The Japan Times
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – At least 35 people were killed in airstrikes that hit a hotel near a Houthi-controlled outpost outside the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday, a medic said, and a Saudi-led coalition spokesman said it conducted the strike …
