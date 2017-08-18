Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Say ‘Oh, no’ to the dress: Airline ruined wedding gown with red wine, bride’s lawsuit claims – USA TODAY

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


USA TODAY

Say 'Oh, no' to the dress: Airline ruined wedding gown with red wine, bride's lawsuit claims
USA TODAY
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Growing up, Yewande Oteh dreamed of being married at her grandparents' hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica. But that dream crumbled in August 2015 when Oteh, who grew up in this Philadelphia suburb, took an American Airlines flight …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.