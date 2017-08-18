Say ‘Oh, no’ to the dress: Airline ruined wedding gown with red wine, bride’s lawsuit claims – USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Say 'Oh, no' to the dress: Airline ruined wedding gown with red wine, bride's lawsuit claims
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Growing up, Yewande Oteh dreamed of being married at her grandparents' hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica. But that dream crumbled in August 2015 when Oteh, who grew up in this Philadelphia suburb, took an American Airlines flight …
