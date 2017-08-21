Pages Navigation Menu

Scientists begin trial for multi-drug resistant malaria in Africa

Medical scientists on Monday launched a patient trial for “KAF156”, a next-generation anti-malarial compound with the potential to treat drug-resistant strains of the malaria parasite in Africa. Global healthcare firms, Novatis and Medicines for Malaria Ventre (MMV) said in a joint statement on that the trial will test the efficacy of “KAF156” in combination with a new, improved formulation of the existing anti-malarial lumefantrine. “To build on the gains made against malaria since the turn of the century, we need new medicines that are effective across all types of resistance patterns and geographies.

