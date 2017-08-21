Scientists begin trial for multi-drug resistant malaria in Africa

Medical scientists on Monday launched a patient trial for “KAF156”, a next-generation anti-malarial compound with the potential to treat drug-resistant strains of the malaria parasite in Africa. Global healthcare firms, Novatis and Medicines for Malaria Ventre (MMV) said in a joint statement on that the trial will test the efficacy of “KAF156” in combination with a new, improved formulation of the existing anti-malarial lumefantrine. “To build on the gains made against malaria since the turn of the century, we need new medicines that are effective across all types of resistance patterns and geographies.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

