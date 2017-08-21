SDG: 222 girls get scholarship

A total of 222 girls have been offered a scholarship to study in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Female Special Scholarship Awards, Federal Ministry of Education has said.

The Acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Adamu Hussaini, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, by the ministry’s Press Officer, Mr Agidike Onu.

Hussaini said that 338 candidates participated in the selection process.

He said that the award was the effort by the Federal Government towards achieving Goals 4 of the SDGs tagged ” Promote Gender Equality and Empower Women” by the year 2030 and beyond.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Education will continue to build on the achievements of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) 2000-2015 which made gender equality a top priority.

Hussaini also assured that the ministry would not relent in its efforts to end the discrimination against women and girls.

He urged states and local governments in the country to key into the programme to afford Nigerian girls the opportunity of quality education.

Earlier, the Deputy Director, Nigerian Award, Federal Scholarship Board, Mr Prinzo Nwanyadimo, said that the awardees were nominated by an Inter-Ministerial Committee in February 2017.

He said the nominations were based on the performances of the candidates in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Nwanyadimo explained that awardees must be in public tertiary institutions, with emphasis on nursing, medicine, laboratory science, law, technical and vocational education courses.

“Each state was awarded two slots for the university while GEP states got four slots each in Polytechnic and Colleges of Education,” he said.

The post SDG: 222 girls get scholarship appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

