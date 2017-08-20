SEC vows electronic transmission of annual reports – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
SEC vows electronic transmission of annual reports
The Nation Newspaper
The idea is to ensure listed companies receive such reports few weeks before their annual general meeting. SEC's Director General, Mounir Gwarzo, disclosed this at the agency's second quarterly Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting press briefing in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!