Second-hand tyres another danger killing Nigerians — Bukar
Vanguard
Nigerians have been warned against the danger of second-hand tyres smuggled into the country illegally. The Customs Area Controller, CAC, Federal Operations Unit, Zone 'C' Owerri, Comptroller Amajam Bukar, made this known to the press while …
NCS Seizes 8, 295 Used Tyres Worth N66m, Other Commodities Worth N141m
