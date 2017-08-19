Pages Navigation Menu

Second-hand tyres another danger killing Nigerians — Bukar

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

…Seized N66.3million smuggled tyres

Nigerians have been warned against the danger of second-hand tyres smuggled into the country illegally.

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ Owerri, Comptroller Amajam Bukar, made this known to the press while displaying over 8,295 used tyres worth N66.3million, seized by his officers on duty.

Sea of tyres outside the warehouse. PHOTOS: Akeem Salau.

According to him, “Such tyres put motorists in serious danger, as they often cause fatal accidents resulting into loss of  innocent lives.”

“Aside from used tyres, the Unit recorded 18 seizures of prohibited items with a Duty Paid Value, DPV,  of N141.2million and underpayment recovery of N24.5million.  The items seized include vegetable oil, a bus loaded with 69 bags of rice, 40 bales of second hand clothing, a truck that carried 460 bags of rice with DPV of N11.7million and a Toyota Previa car with 59 bags of rice.

We also intercepted another truck loaded with used motor spare parts and cartons of foreign soap concealed inside it. Foreign soap is prohibited for trade in Nigeria and import prohibitions are put in place to protect local manufacturing industries from unhealthy competition”.

Also on display were three exotic cars, such as Bently GT Coupe 2014 model with  DPV of N56million, a Mercedes Benz GLK 2011 model with DPV of N9.2million and another Mercedes Benz GLK 2008 model with DPV of N7.7million, which are under detention.  Amajam said their preliminary investigation revealed that the cars do not have any evidence of duty payment to government.

