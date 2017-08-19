Second-hand tyres another danger killing Nigerians — Bukar

…Seized N66.3million smuggled tyres

Nigerians have been warned against the danger of second-hand tyres smuggled into the country illegally.

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ Owerri, Comptroller Amajam Bukar, made this known to the press while displaying over 8,295 used tyres worth N66.3million, seized by his officers on duty.

According to him, “Such tyres put motorists in serious danger, as they often cause fatal accidents resulting into loss of innocent lives.”

“Aside from used tyres, the Unit recorded 18 seizures of prohibited items with a Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N141.2million and underpayment recovery of N24.5million. The items seized include vegetable oil, a bus loaded with 69 bags of rice, 40 bales of second hand clothing, a truck that carried 460 bags of rice with DPV of N11.7million and a Toyota Previa car with 59 bags of rice.

We also intercepted another truck loaded with used motor spare parts and cartons of foreign soap concealed inside it. Foreign soap is prohibited for trade in Nigeria and import prohibitions are put in place to protect local manufacturing industries from unhealthy competition”.

Also on display were three exotic cars, such as Bently GT Coupe 2014 model with DPV of N56million, a Mercedes Benz GLK 2011 model with DPV of N9.2million and another Mercedes Benz GLK 2008 model with DPV of N7.7million, which are under detention. Amajam said their preliminary investigation revealed that the cars do not have any evidence of duty payment to government.

The post Second-hand tyres another danger killing Nigerians — Bukar appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

