Secret Service Says It Will Run Out Of Money To Protect Trump And His Family Sept. 30 – NDTV

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Secret Service Says It Will Run Out Of Money To Protect Trump And His Family Sept. 30
"The Secret Service estimates that roughly 1,100 employees will work overtime hours in excess of statutory pay caps during calendar year 2017," Director Randolph "Tex" Alles said in a statement. World | © 2017 The Washington Post | Lisa Rein, The …
Exclusive: Secret Service depletes funds to pay agents because of Trump's frequent travel, large familyUSA TODAY
Secret Service can't pay agents for Trump and his family, report saysCNN
Secret Service director says agency running out of money protecting TrumpThe Guardian
BBC News –Slate Magazine (blog) –HuffPost –Politico
all 166 news articles »

