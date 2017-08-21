Secret Service Says It Will Run Out Of Money To Protect Trump And His Family Sept. 30 – NDTV
|
NDTV
|
Secret Service Says It Will Run Out Of Money To Protect Trump And His Family Sept. 30
NDTV
"The Secret Service estimates that roughly 1,100 employees will work overtime hours in excess of statutory pay caps during calendar year 2017," Director Randolph "Tex" Alles said in a statement. World | © 2017 The Washington Post | Lisa Rein, The …
Exclusive: Secret Service depletes funds to pay agents because of Trump's frequent travel, large family
Secret Service can't pay agents for Trump and his family, report says
Secret Service director says agency running out of money protecting Trump
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!