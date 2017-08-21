Pages Navigation Menu

Secular Artists Are Not Wanted On One Hallelujah Records- RCCG

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Recently the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) unveiled its music label, One Hallelujah records and has announced that secular artists are not wanted on the label. According to the label’s director, Pastor Lanre Oyegbola, the RCCG set up One Hallelujah Records for those that can actually sing meaningful songs which will bring down the …

