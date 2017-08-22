Security Alert: 538 police officers removed from Upper West Region – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
Security Alert: 538 police officers removed from Upper West Region
Myjoyonline.com
At least 538 police officers have been transferred from the Upper West Region in the last two years, a situation which has led to a deterioration of the Region's security. Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku said only 917 police …
Upper West RCC unhappy with mass transfers
583 Police Officers Transferred From Upper West Region Without Replacements
In Upper West Region Over 500 police officers transferred without replacement
