Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Security Alert: 538 police officers removed from Upper West Region – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Security Alert: 538 police officers removed from Upper West Region
Myjoyonline.com
At least 538 police officers have been transferred from the Upper West Region in the last two years, a situation which has led to a deterioration of the Region's security. Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku said only 917 police …
Upper West RCC unhappy with mass transfersGhana News Agency
583 Police Officers Transferred From Upper West Region Without ReplacementsPeace FM Online
In Upper West Region Over 500 police officers transferred without replacementPulse.com.gh

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.