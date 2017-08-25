Pages Navigation Menu

See A Lady’s Boutique In Sapele Delta State Where Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground (Photos)

A lady who owns a boutique in Sapele area of Delta state – has been left heartbroken after her shop was looted by men of the underworld. According to reports, the hoodlums penetrated the shop through a big hold they dug on the ground last night as they stole all her -Shirts, Perfumes, Shoes, Jeans and other items…

The lady simply identified as Misan is now appealing to the authorities to come to her aid and apprehend the perpetrators.

