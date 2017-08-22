See Blood! Angry Wife Breaks Husband’s Head For Complaining About Her Food (Graphic Photo)
Emmanuel Onuoha wrote
A woman did this to her husband yesterday, just because of small argument with her about food issue, more over the man lost his job and he has been trying his best to secure a job but she take it serious and used log of wood on his head , I pity that woman and may God forgive her If it is you now what will you do ?
Though the case have been settled by friends and family members,they asked the woman to kneel and apologize,the woman said she did it out of annoyance due to her husband keep doing promise and fail.
See the man’s facebook profile link via
