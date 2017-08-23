See Gobe!! Guys Went To Kidnap Where Caught & Beaten lack And Blue In Kogi (Graphic Photos)

The the kidnappers pictured below came to kidnap a man named Friday in his father’s compound in Kogi state.One of them escaped while two were nabbed and beaten to pulp.

They confessed that they shot one of the pump attendants last year and also kidnapped one Ezekiel this year.They stole six million five hundred thousand naira this year and also came back to collect another seven million naira again but thank God they were not lucky this time again.