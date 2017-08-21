Pages Navigation Menu

See Gobe!! Suspected Phone Thief Faking To Be A Vigilante Member Caught And Beaten To Near Death In Bayelsa State (Photos)

A suspected phone thief that was apprehended on the 19th of August, along the popular Tombia-Amassoma road. The suspects was alleged to have paraded himself as member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria. He was caught by members of the Bayelsa state Vigilante network while trying to steal a phone from a female student of the state owned Niger Delta University.

Information gathered reveals that the suspect has been handed over to the security agencies.

According to the identity card suspected to have been falsified, the culprits goes by the name “Areofurubo Anthony”.

