See How Nigerians React To Small Doctor’s self servicing Video

A video surfaced online about some few hours ago, it was a video of the penalty crooner, Small Doctor pleasing his private parts by himself. Hehe, trust Nigerians, they have been bashing him on social media with all sort of comments, some went ahead to say he has played his own penalty to throwing See …

The post See How Nigerians React To Small Doctor’s self servicing Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

