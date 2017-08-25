See How Russia’s Ambassador to Sudan Mirgayas Shirinsky Was found Dead In A Swimming Pool

Sudanese police confirms that Russia’s ambassador to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinsky was found dead in a swimming pool at his residence in Khartoum. A preliminary investigation indicated he died of natural causes.

Although his death is not suspicious, Shirinsky is the fourth Russian diplomat to die in service in the past year. In February, Russian UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin died suddenly in his New York office. A month earlier, Alexander Kadakin, the Russian ambassador to India, died following a brief illness. Last December, Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot dead in Ankara by a Turkish policeman.

Sudanese police announced 63-year-old Mr Shirinsky’s death on Wednesday eveningthrough spokesman Omar al-Mokhtar saying he was “found dead in the swimming pool of his residence at 7:05pm (16:05 GMT). Preliminary investigation shows that his death was natural”.

The post See How Russia’s Ambassador to Sudan Mirgayas Shirinsky Was found Dead In A Swimming Pool appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

