See How Small Doctor’s Gold Chain Was Snatched While He Was Performing In Oyo State (Photo/Video)

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Entertainment

Fuji rave of the moment, Small Doctor, lost his gold chain to his fans who in a bid to touch him stole from him too. The gold chain was stolen during his performance at Quilox Boss, Shina Peller’s ‘Unity Cup’ event.

Here’s the video below;

