See How Small Doctor’s Gold Chain Was Snatched While He Was Performing In Oyo State (Photo/Video)

Fuji rave of the moment, Small Doctor, lost his gold chain to his fans who in a bid to touch him stole from him too. The gold chain was stolen during his performance at Quilox Boss, Shina Peller’s ‘Unity Cup’ event. Here’s the video below; Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post See How Small Doctor’s Gold Chain Was Snatched While He Was Performing In Oyo State (Photo/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

