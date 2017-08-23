See JAMB Admission Deadline 2017… When Will JAMB Admission End

JAMB Admission Deadline 2017… Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB demands compliance from tertiary institutions in the country with the admission timetable as adopted at JAMB’s policy meeting. See more details below;



JAMB Admission Deadline 2017

Following the announcement of the cut-off mark for 2017 admission by JAMB, the deadline for the completion of the 2017/2018 academic session admission was also announced.

The admissions into public degree awarding institutions for the 2017 UTME examination will end on January 15, 2018 while for private institutions, it ends on January 31, 2018.

Also, decisions on first choice candidates by universities will end on October 15, and second choice candidates will end on December 15; after which the remaining students will be available in the market place for other institutions till the January closing dates.

