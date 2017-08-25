See List Of Top 20 Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges In Ghana 2017

There are several nursing and midwifery training colleges in Ghana. These nursing and midwifery training colleges are scattered across the countries.Nursing and midwifery training colleges form part of the tertiary education system in Ghana. For complete information about the nursing and midwifery training colleges in Ghana, look at the list below.



Private Nurses’ Training Colleges in Ghana

Narh-Bita College

Nightingale School of Nursing

Premier Nurses’ Training College

St Karol School of Nursing

Western Hills Nurses’ Training College

Public Nurses’ Training Colleges in Ghana

37 Military Hospital Nurses Training College

Ankaful Nurses Training College

BOLE COMMUNITY HEALTH NURES’ TRAINING COLLEGE

BOLGATANGA MIDWIFERY TRAINING COLLEGE

Holy Family Nurses & Midwifery Training College – Berekum

Holy Family Nurses and Midwifery Training College -Kenten – Techiman

Holy Family Nurses Training College – Nkawkaw

KATH Nursing & Midwifery Training College

Koforidua Nurses & Midwifery Training College

Midwifery and Health Assistants Training School, Tepa

Midwifery Training College hohoe

NANDOM MIDWIFERY TRAINING COLLEGE

Nurses’ Training College – Ho

Nursing and Midwifery Training College Kpembe

Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Korle Bu, Accra

Nursing & Midwifery Training College, Agogo

NURSING AND HEALTH ASSISTANTS (CLINICAL) TRAINING COLLEGE, Zuarungu

Nursing and Midwifery Training College – Dunkwa-on-Offin

Pantang Nurses Training College

Sekondi Nurses & Midwifery Training College

TAMALE COMMUNITY HEALTH NURSES’ TRAINING SCHOOL

