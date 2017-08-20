See Madness! Northern Man Drinks Dirty Water From Mud To Celebrate Buhari’s Return (Photos)

A Nigerian man has fulfilled his pledge by drinking dirty water from the mud following the successful return of Buhari.

A man identified as Muh’d Kabir Wusasa has fulfilled his promise to drink dirty water if President Muhammadu Buhari returns from London alive. The man shared the photo on Facebook as he drank water from the mud ground.





He wrote in Hausa saying:

Quote

“The Full Covenant of the Covenant If You Want to Become Full Member When You Make a Covenant Try To Fill. I promise every day that President Buhari returns to Nigeria from his trip to London, and I will drink water because of the pain of depression. Alhamdulillah! God filled me with my head and drank water.”



“Kyawun Alkawari Cikawa Idan Kanaso Ka Zama Cikakken Mutum Idan Kayi Alkawari Kayi Kokari Ka Cika.

Nayi alkawari duk randa Shugaba Buhari ya dawo gida Nigeria daga jinyar da ya tafi Birnin London, zan sha ruwan kwata saboda zunzurutun Farin ciki.

Alhamdulillah! Allah ya cika mini gurina ni kuma na sha ruwan kwata.”



The post See Madness! Northern Man Drinks Dirty Water From Mud To Celebrate Buhari's Return (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab.

