See Photos Of Clash Between Area boys And Motorcycle Operators That happened In Ebgbeda Area Of Lagos

There was chaos earlier today at Egbeda, Alimosho area of Lagos State following a brawl between some area boys and commercial motorcycle operators, aka Okada in Egbeda market. The violent clash reportedly left at least one-person dead and several injured.

According to a report by Bounce News, the fight broke out when the Okada rider accidentally hit an Area boy . The area boy was said to have slapped the Okada man.

The Okada man was said to have returned the favour by slapping back. This angered all the area boys in the area who started attacking every Okada man they saw around.

In a reprisal, all the Okada riders within the area quickly mobilized against the area boys and a fight broke out.

Armed with stones and other dangerous weapons, it was free for all and everyone scampered to safety.

The only dead victim of the fracas was said to have received a fatal blow to his head when a stone was thrown.

Commercial activities have been grounded in the troubled spot as police have ordered all tricycle riders, also known as Keke Marwa, Okadas and commercial buses operating within the area, to vacate for their own safety.

