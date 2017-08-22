See Photos Of Diezani Alison-Madueke’s Properties Ordered To Be Seized By Court

Again, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, today, August 22, 2017, ordered the forfeiture of properties traced to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Maduekwe’s. The Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, ordered temporary forfeiture of four buildings scattered in Abuja and two States: Lagos and Rivers, linked to her associates and herself, and believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The properties ordered to be temporarily forfeited include of 21 mixed housing units of 8 numbers of four bedrooms penthouse apartment; six buildings of three-bedroom apartments; two buildings of three-bedroom apartments and one building of four-bedroom apartments, all located at 7 Thurnburn Street and 5 Raymond Street in Yaba, Lagos, valued at N937 million.

A second set of properties comprises 16-four-bedroom terrace, located at Heritage Court Estate in Port-Harcourt, River State, valued at N928 million. The third is another 13-three bedroom property with one room maid’s quarters, situated at Mabushi Gardens Estate in Abuja, valued at N650 million; and six flats of three bedrooms and one boys quarter, located on Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, Lagos, valued at N805 million.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the properties were purchased by Mrs. Alison-Madueke and Mr. Amamgbo through four companies: Chapel Properties Limited; Blue Nile Estate Limited; Azinga Meadows Nigeria Limited; and Vistapoint Property Development Limited.