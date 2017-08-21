See Photos of Traditionally Clad Zulu Maidens as They Prepare For a Dance

Check out photos of traditionally clad Zulu maidens as they prepare to take part in the mini reed dance (uMkhosi woMhlanga) in the rural district of Emalangeni, Swaziland. Africa is blessed with some really cool traditions, festivals and customs some of which have stood the test of time because of the people and their almost …

The post See Photos of Traditionally Clad Zulu Maidens as They Prepare For a Dance appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

