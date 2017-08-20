See The 7 Nigerian Universities JAMB Delisted Management Courses In It’s Admission Bochure

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted management courses of some universities in its current admission brochure.

They are Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Modibbo Adamawa Federal University of Technology, Yola (MAUTY), Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) and University of Agriculture, Makurdi (UAW).

This is sequel to an order by the federal government that the universities of Agriculture and Technology should stop running management courses and focus on their core mandates.

The directive was issued by the Ministry of Education after it was approved recently by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, explained that the decision to delist the programmes was not taken by the Board as being suggested by the some staff and students of the universities affected.

“It was a ministerial decision based on FEC meeting and as an agency of government, we are to implement government decisions.,” he told Sun.

“So, in the concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the concerned institutions did not field candidates.”

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the House Committee on Tertiary Education have queried the directive.

Reacting, ASUU FUNAAB chairman, Dr. Adebayo Oni, said the national body of the union was aware of the government decision but noted that it was done without proper consultation with affected universities and stakeholders.

He said: “FUNAAB branch took the issue to our zonal branch meeting which reported same at the national level. The delisting of the programme was done in haste and it is illegal by JAMB.

“The courses were accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and relevant bodies. University vice-chancellors were not carried along.”

