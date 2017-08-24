Pages Navigation Menu

See The Face Of Mathematics Teacher Who Was Crushed To Death On His Way To Supervise NECO In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Mr. Imoh Brownson Okpo, a Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry teacher in Akwa Ibom State, was crushed to death on his way to supervise NECO examination last month . Aged 47, the late Mr. Okpo, will be committed to mother earth after a funeral service by Sabbath Day Church of God at his residence, Ikot Obio Itong in Akwa Ibom on Friday, 25th August, 2017.

He died in a road accident on his way for NECO exams at Community Secondary School, Ikot Esenam, Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

Until his death, he taught Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in different schools including the prestigious Esetang High School, Ekim and his last, Father Fintans Memorial Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikot Ntot, both in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area..

