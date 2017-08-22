See The Moment Doyin Okupe Officially Joined Accord Party (Photos)
Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has officially joined the accord party of Nigeria on Tuesday. Okupe attended the Flag commemoration of the party at the Accord Party Secretariat, Kolanut House, Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta, Ogun state.
Last week, Accord party denied that Okupe was a member of the party, adding that he had not formally applied for membership. Below are photographs of Okupe at the Secretariat today;
