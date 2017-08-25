Pages Navigation Menu

See The Picture Of The Nigerian Airforce Trainer Pilot Adamu Gabriel That Died After His Aircraft Crashed In Kaduna (Photo)

The identity of the pilot that died after a Nigerian Airforce Trainer Aircraft crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna has been revealed.

He is Group Capt Adamu Gabriel Ochai, a native of Adum Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State.
Finding by WWW.IDOMAVOICE.COM reveal that he is the son of Chief David Ochai, the Clan Head ADUM/Aikwu.

WWW.IDOMAVOICE.COM gathered that trainer aircraft with a single pilot on board crashed at about 4:25 pm of Thursday while on a mission.

A statement by Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said one of NAF’s experienced instructor pilots was lost during the mishap.

Adesanya said that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) has directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

