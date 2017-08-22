Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See The Pictures Posted By Senator Ekweremadu’s Daughter On Instagram

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Senator Ike Ekweremadu has a beautiful daughter who is based in the United States of America, and she has been flaunting her beauty on Instagram. After the wide spread of bikini photos she posted on Instagram, Sylvia Ekweremadu has deleted them and replaced them with modest ones. The daughter of the Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu …

The post See The Pictures Posted By Senator Ekweremadu’s Daughter On Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.