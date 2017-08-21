See the way Justin Bieber was kissing his pastor!

The singer is pictured kissing his pastor, Carl Lentz, intimately. Justin has become extremely religious in the last few months,to the extent he’s cutting off his celebrity friends and going on a cross country tour with his pastor who he is extremely close to… Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

