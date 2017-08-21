Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See the way Justin Bieber was kissing his pastor!

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The singer is pictured kissing his pastor, Carl Lentz, intimately. Justin has become extremely religious in the last few months,to the extent he’s cutting off his celebrity friends and going on a cross country tour with his pastor who he is extremely close to… Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

The post See the way Justin Bieber was kissing his pastor! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.