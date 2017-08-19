See These Hot New Photos Of Sexy One-legged Miss Bumbum Model, Rubia Machado

These sexy new photos from the latest photo-shoot of this Miss Bumbum model, Rubia Machado who lost her leg after her jealous ex-boyfriend ran her over that just surfaced online is causing traffic on the internet.

Rubia Machado who is said to be representing her state of Tocantins is also competing for the coveted crown against 26 other girls in the final of the legendary Brazilian beauty contest, Miss Bumbum contest that will hold on the 6th of November in Sao Paulo.

It was gathered that months before the competition, Rubia who was left fighting for her life after her thug jealous ex-boyfriend attacked her, was in a critical condition when she was run over by her ex and doctors had to fight to save her life by reviving her but forced to amputate her leg.

Rubia while speaking on her recovery, chalenged and incredible journey so far in the pageant competition, said:

“It was difficult after what happened but I had to turn my life around and keep going. I am just as much of a woman as the other girls and I am trying to break prejudices.”

Rubia who was seen writhing around on a sofa as she posed in a number of provocative positions with her curvaceous bum taking centre stage in her latest photo session, said;

She added: “I had never done a sexy shoot before. I felt very sexy.

“This is a dream come true”.