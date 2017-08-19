See Tuition Fees For Private Universities In Nigeria

See Tuition Fees For Private Universities In Nigeria

Tuition fees of major private universities in Nigeria. The tuition fees are all 2016/2017 and should give school seekers an idea of what to expect for 2017/2018. The universities are grouped by their religious affiliations(if any).

Secular Private Universities

Christopher University( 400,000.00)

Oduduwa university(175,000 – 250,000)

Afebabalola University(652,000.00 – 1.9M)

Baze Uni(2.250,000 – 2.5M), Acc/meal=900k

American University of Nigeria(3.9 M)

Igbinedion university(605,000.00-3 million)

Elizade University(395,000 – 465,000)

Adeleke university(599,000 – 830,000)

Ritman Ikot university (350,000)

Lead City University(300,000 – 560,000)

Nile University(1.7M – 5.2M)

Islamic Universities

Crescent university(508,000-683,000.00)

Al hikmah(200,500-700,000.00)

Fountain University(341,000.00)

Summit university(360-375,000.00)

Christian Universities (Pentecostal)

Landmark university(556,000 – 669,000)

Covenant university(790,000 – 814,000)

Anchor university(600,000 – 700,000)

Redeemers university(773,000 -803,000)

Mountain top university(450,000 – 520,000)

Benson Idahosa University(398,000 – 1.5M)

Christian Universities(Orthodox)

Crawford Universitu (501,000 – 536,000)

Bingham University(630,000 – 895,000)

Babcock University(901,000 – 3 million)

Bowen University(318,000 – 1.5 million)

Ajayi Crowther University(338,000 – 800,000)

Joseph Ayo Babalola uni(476,000 – 700,000)

Christian Universities(Catholic affiliated)

Veritas University(540,000 – 590,000)

Madonna University(300,000-450,000)(Med-1.5 Mill..)

Godfrey Okoye University(211,000 – 370,000)

The post See Tuition Fees For Private Universities In Nigeria appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

