See WAEC GCE Agricultural Science Specimen 2017: Check WAEC GCE Agric Practical Full Specimen Here!

WAEC GCE Agricultural Science Specimen 2017

The West African Examinations Council is an examination board that conducts the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, for University and Jamb entry examination in West Africa countries.

WAEC GCE Agric Science Specimen 2017

A: RANGING POLE ;

B: SURVEY PIN;

C: MEASURING TAPE ;

D: WHEELBARROW ;

E: SICKLE ;

F: HAND TROWEL

G: GRASSHOPPER

H: BEAN BEETLE

I: BIRD

J: RAT

K: FUR

L: SKIN

M: HORN

N: BONE

O: EGG

P: ROUND WORM

Q: TICK

R: LOUSE

S: TAPEWORM

T: WATER LEAVES

U: GUINEA GRASS

