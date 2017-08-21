See WAEC GCE Physics Specimen 2017: Check WAEC GCE Physics Practical Full Specimen Here!

WAEC GCE Physics Specimen 2017

This page contains list of GCE Physics Specimen and apparatus that will be used for the Nov./Dec. 2017 Physics Practical Examination.



The West African Examinations Council is an examination board that conducts the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, for University and Jamb entry examination in West Africa countries.

QUESTION 1

Uniform metre rule;

Knife edge; 100g mass

labelled N; 50g mass

labelled M; Thread 2m; Sellotape;

QUESTION 2

Beaker (0-500cm3);

Thermometer (0-110

degree C);

Measuring cylinder

(0-500cm3);

50g mass;

A pair of tongs; Bunsen burner (source of heat);

Tripod stand; Water, wire gauze, stirrer; Stop clock/watch; Flat plank (10cm x 15cm);

QUESTION 3

Variable d.c power supply;

(Battery rack capable of containing five 1.5V dry cells in series);

2 ohms standard resistor; Key;

Ammeter (0-3A);

Voltmeter (0-5V);

Six connecting wires.

