See What A Popular Nigerian Socialite Charley Boy Told President Buhari To Do With Biafran Agitation

Buhari arrived in Nigeria on Saturday after 103 days spent receiving medical care in the United Kingdom.

Charly Boy, who led the #ResumeOrResign protest which lasted for almost two weeks, welcomed the president and said his return shows that he listens to the people.

“We are glad that you have finally returned to the country our dear president,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“We are glad that you listened to the yearnings of patriotic Nigerians who consider your prolonged absence from the country an aberration. Indeed, you are a man who listens to his people.”

He also urged Buhari to address Nigeria’s security problems and youth unemployment

“Now that you are back, Mr. President, please get back to work immediately. We want you to immediately tackle the various security issues in the country. We want you to take a decisive step in tackling the myriad of secessionist agitations in the country,” said Charly Boy.

“Finally, Mr. President, many Nigerians are still suffering in abject penury and most of our youths are jobless and roaming the streets hopelessly and helplessly, we would like you to take a decisive step to bring succour to Nigerians who want you to deliver on your mandate as regards these pertinent issues.

“Once again Mr. President, welcome back. We wish you good health and a successful reign. Thank you for resuming back to work. We love you! Our Mumu Don Do.”

