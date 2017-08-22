See What Chelsea Players Earn In 2017-2018 (Player Contracts Revealed)

Going into the 2017-18 season Chelsea’s wage bill stands at around £224m (second highest in the league only behind Manchester United).

However by the end of next accounting cycle in May 2017, Chelsea might have reduced their wage bill with departure of Namanja Matic, John Terry and highly likely Diego Costa and some other fringe players who were all on big contracts. We break down the entire Chelsea squad contracts and salaries going into the 2017-18 season.

Chelsea 17-18 Transfers & Squad Contracts

Just like the last few seasons, Chelsea have spent wisely and their net spend has been incredible thanks to selling off deadwood or some of the youngsters who were on Chelsea books for quite some time. In the summer of 2017 Chelsea has just brought in three players in Alvaro Morata, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Antonio Rüdiger and Willy Caballero while letting go whole list of players from title winning squad of 2016-17.

Alvaro Morata – £58.5m (from Real Madrid)

Tiemoué Bakayoko – £36m (From AS Monaco)

Antonio Rüdiger – £31.5 (From AS Roma)

Willy Caballero – free transfer (from Manchester City)

Antonio Conte himself signed financially improved deal with Chelsea which is set to keep him at the club till 2019, earning him around £8.5m a year.

Important Notes About Figures:

The data about Contracts is up to date and confirmed with Chelsea official player database but the weekly wage figures can not been 100% accurate because no club disclose this information to media or fans specially bonuses and incentives. But we dug up every players details from very trusted sites like guardian, BBC etc.

As the things stand, Roman Abramovich has put in a total of £1.097bn in the club since he bought the club in 2003. The club is wholy owned by Abramovich which is registered as Company house as Russian resident. Chelsea posted yearly revenue of £335 million in the accounts ending 31-May 2016 (fourth highest in the league) their wage bill for last financial cycle was disclosed as £224 million (second highest in the league). Chelsea posted a loss of £85 million in 2016 while according to accounts ended in May 2015 the loss was £32 million.

