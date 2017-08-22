See What President Buhari Ordered Military To Do With IPOBS And Boko Harams

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the military service chiefs to tackle the secret army formed by the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB).

According to the Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, the issue of the alleged Secret Service of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Boko Haram menace and the various security threats plaguing the country were among what was discussed at the closed-door meeting that held on Tuesday between President Buhari and the Service Chiefs.

Olonisakin disclosed that Buhari has issued directives that will soon be carried out by the military and the security agencies.

The post See What President Buhari Ordered Military To Do With IPOBS And Boko Harams appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

