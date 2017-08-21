See who stole whose look: Adesua Etomi VS Toke Makinwa (Photos)

Actress Adesua Etomi wore hers to the 2016 AMVCA where she won the best actress in a movie, while media personality Toke Makinwa wore hers last week to Glitz style awards where she won the style personality of the year. Who rocked it better? More photos below…

