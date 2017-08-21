Pages Navigation Menu

See who stole whose look: Adesua Etomi VS Toke Makinwa (Photos)

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress Adesua Etomi wore hers to the 2016 AMVCA where she won the best actress in a movie, while media personality Toke Makinwa wore hers last week to Glitz style awards where she won the style personality of the year.   Who rocked it better? More photos below…  

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.