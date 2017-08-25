See Why American hip-hop artiste Joey Bada$$ Cancelled His 3 shows On Wednesday

An American hip-hop artiste has been forced to cancel his live tour after he defied the widespread warnings and stared at the solar eclipse without protective glasses on Monday.

Joey Bada$$ cancelled three shows on Wednesday to raise fear over his sight.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Seeing double, stacking triple,” he tweeted Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Monday, the 22-year-old rapper from Brooklyn told his 825,000 Twitter followers that he was gazing into the sky without special glasses as the United States witnessed its first coast-to-coast total eclipse in nearly a century.

“This ain’t the first solar eclipse and I’m pretty sure our ancestors ain’t have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain’t all go blind,” he tweeted.

After his experience, he wrote: “Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses?” the rapper tweeted. “I’ve sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn’t die tho.”

Well, most of his fans believe it’s a stunt as he has been too active on Twitter retweeting posts about his sight.

