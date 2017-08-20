Seizing your subjects’ land is abuse of power — Oba Kosoko

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

The new Oniworo of Iworo-Awori Kingdom, Oba Oladele Idris Kosoko, in this interview, speaks on his plans for his people.

When was Iworo Kingdom founded?

Iworo is an old foundation of the north bank of Lagos Port Novo Creek. Its market was second in terms of importance to that of Ojo axis, a stop place for canoes plying the trade centres of Lagos to Badagry. The people believe that the earliest leader, a ferocious person known as Obajagun (the warrior), came down with Olofin Ado in Ile Ife. The people of Iworo migrated from Isheri at the beginning of the 18th century. Ajagun led his people to the present site of Imeke and others who went to discover the lagoon before and chose the site of Iworo. Ajagun’s rule was oppressive. Those who had gone to Iworo therefore plotted and made one Isehejoye their Olofin.

What is your background like?

I was born on Friday, September 20, 1952, into the family of Pa Ariyo Kosoko in Iworo in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State. I began my elementary education in 1956 at Roman Catholic School, Lagos and later went to South East London College. I proceeded to Nigeria Army Training School, Lagos where I obtained a diploma in business administration and B.Sc in business administration respectively. I also obtained a diploma in human resources from University of Lagos and an honorary doctorate degree in business administration from St. John University California, USA. I was a Muslim by birth but later converted to Christianity. I rose to the position of Superior Evangelist in Celestial Church of Christ. While in the Nigerian Army, I served in the 3rd Marine Commando under Adekunle Benjamin as platoon commander and later under General Olusegun Obasanjo in 1969-1970. I voluntarily retired from the Nigerian Army in 1979 and went into business.

What are the challenges you’ve identified in your community which you intend to tackle?

There cannot be any development without a conducive environment. By definition, security entails a lot of things and I am tackling that too. I have challenged owners of uncompleted buildings to try putting finishing touches to them; the same applies to abandoned lands too. I have given them till ending of September. At least, first thing is to clear the bush off these abandoned houses and lands because they serve as hideouts for criminals and hoodlums.I have set up three committees – the land committee to see to the issue of land encroachment and dispute; the environmental committee to ensure the environment is clean, stop unnecessary dumping of refuse and abandonment of vehicles and the security committee, which comprises members of integrity. I have also instructed the security personnel to arrest strange faces from 12 midnight. From 12 midnight to 5am, your movement must be known; you need to explain who you are and where you are coming from.

What happens if the owners of these lands and uncompleted buildings don’t comply by the stipulated time?

Well, I have been receiving some positive response. Quite a number of people are showing their faces and they have told us that they would compile, that alone gives me joy. We also know the economic situation of the country, but regardless, you cannot keep a land indefinitely. The land grabber’s law is there, though I don’t intend to grab somebody’s land. What is the essence of buying a land for 15 years and you cannot develop it. When it is left underdeveloped for too long, it constitutes a nuisance and some criminals find habitation there, that portents danger to the community, so they have no choice than to develop the properties.

As a politician and businessman, how have you contributed to the society?

Apart from being a business man, I was the national adviser of Nigerian Youth Organization and member of Board of Trustees till date. I was also formerly a member of the House of Representatives and Chairman, Committee on Science and Technology, in the aborted Third Republic. While I was in the National Assembly, I did not let my people down. I had the dream of transforming Lagos to a science village before the aborted Third Republic. I believe I was instrumental to the re-establishment of Ministry of Science and Technology when it was abolished by General Ibrahim Babangida. I have helped my immediate community in my own little way too. I have given scholarships/bursary awards to individuals to study in the higher institution of learning. I’ve jointly promoted boxing bouts, including the likes of Mr. Obisa Nwakpa, Billy Famous and Akoi Ado of Ghana. I was also the founder of defunct Kosoko Babes Football Club.

Why did it take a while before a new king was crowned?

The last Oba died in 2009 and he was buried in 2010. The normal thing when a King dies is to give some notice, which they did. The vacancy was not more than six years ago. The last Oba reigned for 50-years so I am the 24th Oba to ascend this throne. There is no longer period to have another Oba. Some kingdoms take 15 or 18 years before they have another King. For a position as big as that of a King, it is normal for us to have many people interested in it. Even for councillorship as low as it is people battle for it. The same thing goes for traditional institution too; everyone likes what is good and we cannot see that as a bad thing.

One of the major challenges in the community is unemployment; how do you intend to tackle it?

The road is open and it will continue to open. For anyone who wants to invest, he or she must first think about protection. How do you protect your investment? It is to ensure that the land itself is secured and the people are friendly. We would make sure that there is a level playing ground for you to invest, there is nothing like molestation or otherwise. The road is under construction so once it is completed, it will open up the community more. I am ready to form partnerships with genuine investors. The investors must think about the equity and availability of land. We can provide land, then you come in with your facilities. When all that is done, we can harmonise and present our request to the government for consideration. Do not forget the government still has absolute control over the land. But I would not encourage anybody that does not have what it takes to invest in the community.

But the king is said to have an absolute control over the land in his kingdom.

That is the adage and the perception of our people. But you cannot forcefully acquire somebody’s land. My administration will not accept that. What we need to do is to give people’s notice to come develop their properties.

Do you intend to change anything in your lifestyle?

I must tell you that as the custodian of our heritage and recognizing the fact that our traditional institution should not be bastardized or putting in ridiculous tendencies, I must be careful of my conduct in the public. I will not stop anyone from attending parties, for instance. But for me, it all depends on its significance. Also, if I was not invited for a naming ceremony, you cannot expect me to honor it. When there are other pressing issues, you have to attend to them first. I am not saying it is forbidding attending parties, but it is a matter of principle and policy. I don’t think I would attend any function outside the meetings, events that have to do with the traditional institution. Things have to change now that I am a king. I have decided to restrict myself from certain things due to the office I am occupying. Obas should not been see in certain places, we can only promote that unity if we ensure that the institution is respected and it can only be respected by the attitude of people.

