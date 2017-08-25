Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sen. Oduah threatens withdrawal from Anambra governorship race

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Sen. Stella Oduah, an aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, has threatened withdrawal from the race, alleging irregularities in Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) build-up to the primary election. Oduah made this known while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja. She said that the Ward congress of the party held on Wednesday to elect…

The post Sen. Oduah threatens withdrawal from Anambra governorship race appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.