Sen. Oduah threatens withdrawal from Anambra governorship race
Sen. Stella Oduah, an aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, has threatened withdrawal from the race, alleging irregularities in Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) build-up to the primary election. Oduah made this known while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja. She said that the Ward congress of the party held on Wednesday to elect…
