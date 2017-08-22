Pages Navigation Menu

Sen. Uzodinma restates commitment to strong, virile PDP

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Politics

The Chairman Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday assured party supporters of his commitment to a united, virile and unstoppable Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Imo State. A statement by Uzodinma in Abuja revealed that he gave the assurance in Owerri, Imo State while addressing party supporters on the Supreme Court judgment on the PDP leadership crisis.

