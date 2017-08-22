Sen. Uzodinma restates commitment to strong, virile PDP
The Chairman Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday assured party supporters of his commitment to a united, virile and unstoppable Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Imo State. A statement by Uzodinma in Abuja revealed that he gave the assurance in Owerri, Imo State while addressing party supporters on the Supreme Court judgment on the PDP leadership crisis.
