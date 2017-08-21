Senate Committee Partners Housing Circuit to Host Summit on Home Deficit

The Senate Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Development is collaborating with Housing Circuit Magazine to host a two-day Conference on the theme, ‘Addressing Housing Stock Deficit in Nigeria- Structured Mortgage Finance in the Public Sector: A Holistic View’.

This brainstorming event is scheduled to hold at the Abuja Sheraton Hotel and Tower from Tuesday 26th –Wednesday 27th September, 2017.

The Conference, according to the Clerk of the Senate Committee on Housing, Mrs. Rosemary Igwe, “Is aimed at enhancing synergy between the legislative arm of government, the Executive and professionals in the built industry with the primary objective of boosting housing delivery in the country.” Mrs. Igwe said all Commissioners for Lands, Housing and Urban Development from the 36 states of the federation; Real Estate Developers; Housing/Mortgage Parastatals; and Professionals in the built Industry would attend the Summit.

The lead paper will be presented by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Raji Babatunde Fashola, will deliver the Keynote Address, while Alhaji Aliko Dangote would be the Chairman of the event.

There will be discussions on ‘Real Estate Investment and Mortgage Financing in Nigeria: Problems and Prospects. This session would be chaired by the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Another session, ‘National Building Code and Recurring Building Collapse- Who is to Blame?’, would be chaired by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Also on hand, is Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, who will chair the session on ‘Flooding and Climate Change: Nature or Man-made. The discussants are, Director General, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Professor Sani Abdullahi Mashi; President, Nigeria Institution of Surveyors, Surv Akin Oyegbola; Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja; President, Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria, Professor T. O. Egunjobi; and the Speaker, Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. John Gaul Lebo.

Zamfara State Governor, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari will chair the 4th session on ‘Coordinating and Regulating Real Estate Sector in Nigeria- The Way Forward’. Speakers and discussants at this session are: the President, REDAN, Surv. Ugochukwu Chime; Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin; Managing Director, Digital Horizon Ltd., Surv. Akhigbe Klein Irene; Managing Director, Brains and Hammers Ltd., Alhaji Abdullahi Runai; and the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Kaduna State, Engr. Hassan Usman Mahmud.

Other speakers expected at the Conference include, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director/CEO, Access Bank plc., Distinguished Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Professor Sani Abdullahi, Director General (NIMET), Surv. Rev. Ugochukwu Chime, President, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Professor Charles Iyangete, Managing Director, Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, Engr. Kamila Maliki, Registrar Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Hon. Ahmad Usman, Chairman, House Committee on Housing, Mr. Banjo Obaleye, Managing Director, Infinity Mortgage Bank, Dr. Mrs. Hanatu Fika, Executive Secretary, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board, among other notable professionals and technocrats.

The Conference will be declared open by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, he said.

Publisher of Housing Circuit Magazine and Co-host of the Conference, Mr. Seun Jegede said, “The Conference will expose real estate investment opportunities in Nigeria, find lasting solution to the recurring issue of building collapse across the country and address all the bottlenecks for a better and effective housing industry.”

“The Conference, meant to also deliberate extensively on the raging issue of National Building Code is broken into four Sessions and it will climax on the second day with a Dinner/Gala nite and presentation of Awards to deserving Professionals.

